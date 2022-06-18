Kilkenny charity among eight to share fund in Ecclesiastical’s Movement for Good Awards

A Kilkenny group is among eight charities to receive donations of €1,000 each as part of the Ecclesiastical’s Movement for Good Awards 2022.

For the fourth year running, Ecclesiastical and Benefact Group are giving away over €1million to charities through its Movement for Good awards. Members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts, with 250 awards of €1,000 available now for donation.

Twilight Community Group is the Kilkenny charity set to benefit from the money, following overwhelming public support.

Across Ireland and the UK, 250 winning charities were picked at random from those nominated, with a further 250 winners being selected in August.

In Ireland, the public nominated over 200 charitable causes. Interestingly, 64% of those who nominated a charity in Ireland said they are more likely to support a local charity than a national or international one. Additionally, only 17% said they are planning to reduce the amount of money they give to charity despite of the rising cost of living.

It’s quick and easy to nominate, you can vote for your favourite charity online at: www.movementforgood.com.

Thanking supporters David Lane, Managing Director for Ecclesiastical Insurance Ireland, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a charity as part of our Movement for Good Awards. As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. We know that €1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

A further 120 €1,000 grants will be given away in December and €500,000 will also be given in larger grants later this year. For more information about the awards visit www.movementforgood.com.

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.