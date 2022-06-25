Search

25 Jun 2022

Teagasc's Kilkenny Review is published

Kilkenny

Stan Lalor, Director of Knowledge Transfer Teagasc; Marianne Mulhall, Teagasc Advisor; Clifford and Eileen Balding host farmers and Frank O'Mara, Teagasc Director

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

25 Jun 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Teagasc has published Reviews for each of the 12 Teagasc Advisory Regions.
The reviews give an overview of the range of the agricultural and farming sectors in each region.
The supporting advisory activities and education courses provided by Teagasc are also highlighted.

These will be annual publications and will outline the development of farming in the different regions.
The Teagasc advisory service is managed through 12 regions; Cork East; Cork West; Galway/Clare; Kerry/Limerick; Laois/Kildare/Meath/Louth/ Dublin, Mayo; Roscommon/Longford; Sligo/Leitrim/Donegal; Tipperary; Waterford/Kilkenny; Westmeath/Offaly/Cavan/ Monaghan; Wicklow/Carlow/Wexford.

The advice provided by Teagasc regional advisory staff is underpinned by four research programmes: Crops, Environment and Land Use; Food; Rural Economy and Development and Animal and Grassland Research and Innovation.
The Regional Advisory Reviews are published on the Teagasc website and can be viewed at: https://www.teagasc.ie/about/farm-advisory/regional-reviews/

Local News

Kilkenny

