Anticipation of 2022 Iverk Show grows as prize list is announced

Anticipation for the return of the Iverk Show grew again after the prize list for 2022 was launched.



With over 50 pages, this year’s show booklet is packed with classes for all ages of competitors.

Launching the prize list, chairman Robert Dowley complimented and thanked the chief stewards and committee for producing such a comprehensive programme.



With over €100,000 in prizes for the first time ever, he encouraged everyone to check the prize list and see if there is a class suitable for you to enter.

“We are already looking forward to the best show ever,” he said.



This is not the first time the Iverk Show has bounced back after a break. In 1892 and 1951, after breaks of 10 years in both cases, the revival shows came back stronger than ever.



There is something for everyone at the Iverk Show, from tiny tots to international superstars, show jumping to dogs, poultry, crafts and vintage machinery, fashion and all-day entertainment.

Among the eye-catching categories listed this year were the new ‘Best Dressed Lady and Gentlemen’ competitions. Sponsored by The Merrion Hotel, Dublin and Connolly’s Red Mills Store there are fabulous prizes to be won.



Pride of place in the cattle section must go to the continued partnership with sponsor Aldi, in association with ABP Food Group and the Irish Angus Cattle Society, for the Irish Angus All-Ireland Bull Calf Championships.



The show horse and pony classes continue to offer opportunities for all equestrian enthusiasts. Frank Knight and Axa have joint sponsorship of the All-Ireland Broodmare and Foal Team final.

There will be the usual young horse and ridden classes including side saddle and the race horse to riding horse championship.



There are 25 dog classes and 41 classes in the fantastic poultry marque, while the honey and fruit classes have been revamped.

The flower arrangers create their own magic with very interesting themes this year. The children’s class, which is called ‘All creatures great and small’, is a tribute to the imagination of our young people.



Classes for young people have always been a feature of Iverk Show. In the 1800s the local primary schools had a school garden to encourage pupils to grow vegetables. The best plot won a prize for the child and the teacher supervisor.



The Great Cherry Cake

Keeping on the home-made theme, people are encouraged to check out the baking, arts and crafts and photography classes. There is something for everyone. The great cherry cake competition is very well named with over 50 entries.

The Iverk catwalk will be heaving with the fashion show once again. The bonny babies have a class of their own and all get a prize.

People can check out the various categories online by visiting www.iverkshow.ie