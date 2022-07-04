Pilgrimage walk to mark Féile Lachtain in Freshford

Féile Lachtain 2022 continues this weekend when Pilgrimage Sunday takes place at Freshford on July 10.

There will be a sponsored walk to Clashacrow Church and, after returning to the village, walkers will complete the pilgrimage by walking to Ballylarkin Church. Entry is by donation and all are welcome. The walk begins from the tent on the Green at 1pm.

Féile Lachtain 2022 commemorates the death in 622 A.D. of Freshford’s patron saint. It also celebrates more than 1400 years of worship on the site of St. Lachtain’s Church of Ireland.

Future events to watch out for include lectures, concerts and an art exhibition by local artists during Arts Week. A lecture on the excavations at St Lachtain’s church will be given by Cóilín Ó Drisceoil on August 15 as part of Heritage Week. On August 19 the launch of Mike Cormack’s book of parish photos and survey of home ownership will take place at the Ionad Lachtain at 8pm.

On September 9 Griffin Murray of UCC will deliver a lecture on the shrine of St. Lachtain’s Arm. Other planned events include a concert by the Rafter Family, which will incorporate violinist Patrick Rafter’s homecoming concert, will be held on October 8 in St. Lachtain’s R.C. Church while the choir of St. Canice’s Cathedral will perform a concert on October 15 at St. Lachtain’s Church of Ireland.

The festival will end in November with a Mass during which the spiritual songs of Elvis Presley will be sung by Alexander Rafter.

For up to date information on all the events during the year for Féile na Lachtain check out www.inoadlachtain.com