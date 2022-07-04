Funding of over €16,000 for Kilkenny music groups

Over €16,000 in funding has been allocated to Kilkenny music groups and artists under the Music Capital Scheme.

Established in 2008, the Music Capital Scheme is managed by Music Network, and provides funding for the purchase of musical instruments.

Groups in Kilkenny that will receive funding under the scheme are: Castlecomer Community School (€1732), Foróige Kilkenny (€1,030), CCE Craobh Psraí Branch (€2569), Maracatu ilhs Brilhante (€2027) and St Patrick’s Brass & Reed Band (€3492). Musican Leonie Bluett was also allocated €5,249.

Commenting on the initiative, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin TD said: “I wish to express my sincere thanks to Music Network for managing this scheme. This round of the Music Capital Scheme will again benefit so many deserving organisations and individuals, just as it has since it was initially launched over a decade ago. I see this capital scheme as one of our key funding initiatives. It is great to see that my Department is once again in a position to financially support the scheme."

A total of €306,096 in funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media has been awarded to 28 performing groups, 18 established musicians and 9 emerging musicians from across Ireland.