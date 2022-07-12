Costa del Kilkenny! Predictions of nearly 30 degrees forecast

Kilkenny could be basking in temperatures of nearly 30 degrees Celsius as weather charts show a hot plume of air arriving this weekend into Monday the 18th.

Temperatures of up to 29C is possible in Ireland and up to a whopping 39C is possible in England.

He added; "We have a few cooler few days to come first but that kind of heat is not normal for this part of the world!"

Meanwhile the Irish Weather Online Facebook Page said Sunday could see highs of 25 to 29C.

It added that [we] "could see 30C at Shannon or one or two other hot spots while Dublin [will see] around 25 C due to a weak sea breeze."

Met Eireann said that temperatures should reach up to 25 degrees on Saturday.

Forecasters added: "Sunday and early next week look to bring plenty of dry and warm weather, with daytime maximum temperatures possibly reaching the high 20s."

In July last year, temperatures reached 30.1 degrees in Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon.

A Status Orange high temperature warning was in place at the time for some counties.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland was right here in Kilkenny.

A temperature of 33.3 degrees was recorded Kilkenny Castle on June 26, 1887.