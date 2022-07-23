Breaking: Gardai appeal for information following discovery of a woman with serious injuries in Kilkenny City

A woman in her forties with serious injuries has been found in the Friary Street area of Kilkenny City.
Gardai believe that she sustained these injuries between 11pm on Tuesday and 6pm on Thursday.
Gardai are investigating the circumstances and are appealing to anyone who was in the Friary Street area in the early hours of Wednesday morning who saw anything suspicious to contact gardai.
The woman was taken to St Luke's Hospital where she remains with serious injuries.
Anyone with information can contact Kilkenny gardai on (056) 7775000.
