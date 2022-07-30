Home of the Year shout out for Kilkenny entrants

RTÉs Home of the Year is back and open for applications for series nine. Home of the Year programme makers, Shinawil are looking for homes to feature in its upcoming series and it’s all about what makes a home unique and special. The show champions creativity, so, whether it’s a re-imagined cottage, architectural new build, or an apartment full of personality, they want to hear from home-owners who have homes with the X factor.



The series will see the show's three expert judges visit three homes in each episode. They will tour each home giving it a score out of 10 and the home that receives the highest score in the episode, will then go through to the final of Home of the Year, where the judges will crown the winner.



Ciara Scullion of Shinawil observes: “Over the years we've had some amazing Kilkenny homes on the show” and they are keen to again invite Kilkenny home-owners who feel that their homes are worthy contenders for the title, to put their beautiful abodes forward for the new series.



It’s very easy to apply, just email homes@shinawil.com for an application or call 019639421for more information.