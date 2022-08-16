Search

16 Aug 2022

Heartbroken Kilkenny family whose house was burned down hope to rebuild on site

The Kenneally family

Reporter:

Mary Cody

16 Aug 2022 5:00 PM

A family whose home was destroyed in a fire last month has reached one third of it’s fundraising goal in a matter of weeks.
Derek Kenneally, who works as a Clinical Nurse Manager in the emergency department at University Hospital Waterford said that his family have been ‘astounded and amazed by people’s generosity’.
In the early hours of July 28 Derek and Deirdre along with their children, Anna (11), Eoin (8) and Oisin (6) managed to make it out of the house just minutes before the fire destroyed their home in a horror blaze.
At the time the home insurance had lapsed so the family are now faced with the cost of rebuilding their home and repaying their existing mortgage.
The local community have rallied around and Mullinavat GAA Club have set up a fundraising campaign which has to date raised over €103,000 of a €300,000 target.
“People’s generosity knows no bounds and as a family we want to thank everyone who has helped us.
“We are looking at all the options and we hope in time to be able to rebuild on the site. That is the aim, otherwise it will just be derelict. We have an emotional connection to the site and we have to keep going,” he said.
“We appreciate any help people can give, whether it be a donation or any help. Anyone who wants to get in touch can do so through the Mullinvat GAA Club on social media,” he added.
For more or to donate see gofundme.com and search for Mullinvat GAA

