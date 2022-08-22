SETUStudentPad connects students to accommodation with new website

With Leaving Cert results and CAO offers due imminently, the annual search for student accommodation is intensifying. This year the demand for places for students to live is higher than ever, complicated by the housing crisis, refugees seeking accommodation, and the number of private landlords leaving the rental property market. To tackle the problem in the South East a new initiative called SETUStudent Pad has been set up to connect students seeking accommodation, with landlords and homeowners who can provide it.

South East Technological University President, Prof Veronica Campbell has launched the SETUStudentPad website to help connect SETU students in Waterford, Wexford and Carlow with homeowners with a room to rent, landlords with a house or apartment and individuals looking for a flat mate or housemate.

Prof Campbell is keenly aware that accommodation remains uppermost in the minds of students and their parents saying: “Once again demand for student accommodation will be high and the aim of SETUStudentPad is to give our students access to quality accommodation near to where they study.”

SETUStudentPad will not only be a search engine for SETU students looking for houses, apartments and digs but also gives homeowners, landlords, and people looking for a flatmate or housemate a chance to avail of the country’s rent a room scheme which allows people to rent a room in their home and earn €14,000 a year tax free.

Jacqui O’Connor SETU’s Head of Accommodation explains: “SETUStudentPad offers householders or landlords an excellent opportunity to market their rooms or properties to a ready made audience. Leaving Certificate results are out on Friday, 2 September and I would encourage homeowners and landlords to sign up for free and have their ads in place on the SETUStudentPad platform as soon as possible.

“Home owners have complete control over the rooms they rent. Many SETU students have different requirements. For instance, some students will want to rent a room mid-week only while their course runs, international students are here for only one semester, apprentices are on block study, while others may be looking for a room for the full academic year. SETUStudentPad gives the great flexibility on how the home owner rents the room”

Placing an ad on SETUStudentPad is simple. Sign up online to add a property or room for free using www.setustudentpad.ie/landlords. For those who don't want to use the the online portal, the accommodation team can assist. Call 087 2904612 to place an ad online

SETUStudentPad is also suitable for landlords and accommodation providers such as B&Bs, and hotels wishing to advertise vacancies directly to SETU students.

Information evenings will take place in Carlow, Waterford and Wexford where interested property owners can obtain further information in relation to SETUStudentPad.

Dates for these events:

Wednesday, 24 August – SETU Arena, Waterford – 4-6pm

Thursday, 25 August – SETU Campus, Carlow – 4-6pm

Wednesday, 31 August – SETU Campus, Wexford – 4-6pm