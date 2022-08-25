Search

25 Aug 2022

Trad legends McGowan Munnelly set to take Kilkenny by storm

Trad legends McGowan Munnelly set to take Kilkenny by storm

McGowan Munnelly

Reporter:

Mary Cody

25 Aug 2022 9:59 AM

A very special evening of traditional music will take place later this month at the Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny.

Shane and David have been playing music together for nearly twenty years and only in the last twelve years they decided to put the duo together to promote their unique approach to traditional music alongside new compositions.

Shane comes from an area in Sligo known as Lavagh. He comes from a musical family and started at an early age, giving his first public performance at the age of five. His father, Harry is a well-known flute player from the area and was a big influence on him teaching him whistle and flute.

Shane started playing guitar in his teens and was very interested in playing Irish music as well as Rock, Swing and Jazz. He joined Dave and the band in June 2010. Other bands he has guested in are Slide, Geraldine Mc Gowan and lately the John Carty Festival band.

David is from Belmullet, Co. Mayo and is known for his colourful style, which inhales bold bass fingerings, complex arrangements and modern compositions; and exhales hints of the Roaring 20′s and the energy of a box of dynamite coupled with a masterful knack for letting a tune take its own time for a completely unmistakable and brilliant sound. This unique style led David into the world of professional musicianship where early in his career he became a full-time member of Niamh Parsons’ band and others including The Chieftains, De Danann to name but a few.

After gaining ample experience and knowledge from his exceptional peers, David formed the David Munnelly Band in 1999 and began a thirteen year journey with his own band touring Europe, America and Japan and recording four critically acclaimed CD’s. Recently David has expanded his repertoire to mainland Europe where he is currently working on several new projects. Along with the most respected accordion players in Europe, David currently performs with the Accordion Samurai, who’s debut CD has won numerous high-profile awards.

“Their musicianship and their longstanding ego-free approach to their craft, both together and through their long careers as musicians of the highest caliber, is already an established pretext with anyone listening to Irish music that is paying attention. Their work both as sidemen and producers as well as band members, session musicians and individual musicians in their own right requires little if any proof from me or anyone else in order to stand firmly on the strength of the merit of their work itself, ” said renowned musician Seamie O’ Dowd.

McGowan Munnelly will perform at the Watergate Theatre for one night only on September 24.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media