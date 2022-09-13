Iconic Media Group announce new editors in Limerick and Donegal

Áine Fitzgerald has been appointed the first female Managing Editor of the Limerick Leader. A talented journalist with almost 20 years’ experience in the media, she will take up her position immediately.

A native of Kilmallock in County Limerick, Áine has worked at the Leader since 2006, joining as a reporter and progressing to news editor of the newspaper and website, a position that she has held since 2016.

Áine is the recipient of numerous awards including, most recently, the Local Ireland Best News Story of the Year in 2018 for her sensitive coverage breaking the news of the death of Dolores O’Riordan.

The daughter of Michael and the late Margaret Fitzgerald, Áine completed a Masters in NUI Galway where she obtained a first-class honours degree in journalism. She then completed an undergraduate BA degree in Media and Irish in Mary Immaculate College, Limerick. She has a keen interest in current affairs and sport - she trains the local U6 and U8 camogie team in her hometown of Kilmallock.

“It is a great honour to have been given this opportunity to lead one of the best newspapers in the country and our award-winning website LimerickLive," said Áine.

"I’m looking forward to working with our team of talented reporters to keep providing the peerless local news coverage that is so valued by our readers and advertisers.”

New editor for Donegal

Diarmaid Doherty has been appointed Managing Editor of the Northwest division of Iconic Newspapers. With almost 30 years’ experience in local media, Diarmaid is one of the most respected figures in the industry.

A native of Letterkenny, he began his career as a news and sports journalist with the Donegal Democrat in 1993. Over the years, he has held various senior roles including News Editor, Deputy Sports Editor and most recently Deputy Editor.

“I am proud and humbled to be appointed managing editor" said Diarmaid adding. “These newspapers have been a part of the fabric of life in Donegal for generations and continue to serve the local community with unrivalled coverage of local life both in print and digitally through www.donegallive.ie.

“Becoming editor presents me with a new and exciting challenge. At this time, I think of formercolleagues who have all played their part in guiding and advising me in what has always been a challenging yet thoroughly rewarding job. It’s a new chapter in my career and I am proud to be given the chance to lead such a special editorial team.

Commenting on both appointments Iconic Group Editorial Director, Brian Keyes, said: “It’s hugely pleasing that, following an extensive external candidate search the two best qualified candidates were already within the Group. It’s a reflection of the editorial talent within the Iconic Group. I would like to congratulate both Áine and Diarmaid and wish them every success in their new roles."