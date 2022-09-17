Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Saturday, September 16)

Mist and fog patches will clear gradually this morning to give a largely dry day with some cloud and bright or sunny intervals.
Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with light variable breezes.
Saturday night will be dry in most areas with some patches of mist or fog.
Cloud will thicken from the north and may bring patchy rain or drizzle overnight.
Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.
