Pictures: Paulstown and Goresbridge clubs launch their ‘Run for Rangers’

They are inviting participants to run in a 10km race for the serious runners or a 5km run for the casual jogger or simply walk or stroll the 5km on Saturday November 26, 2022.

The Run for Rangers also involves the Battle of the Townlands, which is a 5km run with 150 runners. The teams will be made of 10 runners, representing the 15 townlands and areas in the Paulstown Goresbridge Parish.

The Run for Rangers / Battle of the Townlands was the brainchild of Martin Maher, Chairman of the Fundraising committee.

According to Martin “The battle of the townlands should bring out competitiveness and some rivalry between the 15 areas which will hopefully spur everyone on to raise as much funds as possible for the two new pitches under construction”.

Each townland/area runner needs to raise €200 minimum in sponsorship. Proceeds from this run will go towards new netting and goalposts for the two new GAA pitches under construction.

€15 is the entry fee for 5/10 km run and can be purchased online at RunsEvents.ie. All runners inside and outside the townlands are welcome to take part. €200 sponsorship per person is required for Battle of the Townlands.

The prize giving will be celebrated in Gowran Park in a Run for Rangers Social Night on Saturday, November 26 at 8pm. Please see page 17 of this week's Kilkenny People for further details.

Finger food, music and a bar with many special guests on the night. It will be hosted by Siobhan Donohoe Columnist, Brand Ambassador for the Kilkenny People and PR Consultant.

Commenting on recent progress, Mary Galway Chairperson of the Barrow Rangers Camogie Club said “It is wonderful for our clubs and parish to witness all the recent works to the carpark and access roads. No doubt we are all looking forward to the completion of the new pitches in October 2022."

"Barrow Rangers will have access to a fantastic full size new playing pitch in the summer of 2023, which will be complimented by the new training pitch and the existing pitch. It is a tremendous achievement for everyone and could never be realized without, all the support and good will from the entire Parish of Paulstown / Goresbridge”

James Flavin Chairperson Barrow Rangers GAA also said “We have made great progress this year with the completion of the first phase of the new carpark and access road in May. It is a tremendous achievement to everyone involved that we have now commenced the construction of two fantastic new pitches which will hopefully be completed within the next few weeks.”

“This development is a testament to the people of Paulstown and Goresbridge and beyond who have supported this venture from the outset. We are currently planning the development of the two ball walls for 2023 and would hope to secure as much as possible of all available grant funding, for this aspect of the overall project.”

“Barrow Rangers are committed to drive forward with the overriding principle to successfully deliver excellent sports amenities for the clubs and our parish. We will face challenges on this route, but I am confident that these can be overcome with the fantastic support of everyone involved.”

Sponsorship Cards are available or any further information, please contact Martin: 086-2756995 or Stephen: 085-1044258. So, join a team, sponsor a runner, join in on training, run, walk, or cycle. Couch to 5km/10km eight weeks training programme starts on Tuesday October 4, 2022. All levels are welcome, ie, walkers and runners.

Registration and number collection starts at @ 9.45am. The 10km will start at 11am and the 5km will start at 11.15am. For full details, registration, and route information, please log onto www.justrunsevents.ie.