04 Oct 2022

Ready, set, go for KSP’s fun run at the Castle Park in Kilkenny

Ready, set, go for KSP's fun run at the Castle Park in Kilkenny

Mary Cody

04 Oct 2022 1:11 PM

The Kilkenny School Project (KSP) National School will host its annual two and five-kilometre Family Fun Run on Sunday (October 9), at noon in the Castle Park.

The members of the KSP Executive Committee are inviting everyone across Kilkenny to register for the fun-run fundraiser. They encourage people to grab their trainers and bring along their friends, brothers and sisters, uncles, aunts, and grandparents to enjoy the family fun in the Castle Park.

Registration will take place at the KSP school, Waterford Road on Friday, (October 7), from 9 am to 10 am and from 2 pm until 3.00 pm. Pre-race registration will be available on Sunday morning, outside the gates of Kilkenny Castle (opposite the Kilkenny Design Centre) from 11:15 am to 11:45 am on the day of the Fun Run.

Jennie Cantwell, KSP Executive Committee member commented,

“We look forward to our annual Family Fun Run every autumn. The event is a chance to get together socially and enjoy the beautiful setting of Castle Park. The fun run follows the popular Park Run route for those who want to complete a 5k. For those who prefer a short run or a family stroll, a two-kilometre route is available. Registration is taking place on the day. All are welcome.”

Registration, including a race number, costs €5 per child, €10 per adult and €20 for a family. The KSP looks forward to welcoming regular and novice runners to join them for this fantastic afternoon.

Refreshments will be available at the finish line. Participants are encouraged to bring their own labelled water bottle or keep-cup.

Established in 1987, Kilkenny School Project is a co-educational and multi-denominational national school. The fundraiser subsidises new educational facilities at the school.

For more see www.facebook.com/
KilkennySchoolProjectPTA/

