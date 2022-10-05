Search

05 Oct 2022

Kilkenny receive 11 nominations in PWC Camogie All-Stars

Brian Dowling has also been shortlisted for manager of the year

Miriam Walsh is one of 11 Kilkenny players nominated for an all-star

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

05 Oct 2022 12:43 PM

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

All-Ireland champions Kilkenny take prime position in the nominations for the 2022 PWC PwC Camogie All-Stars with 11 players shortlisted in total.

Goalkeeper Aoife Norris, defenders Michelle Teehan, Grace Walsh, Laura Murphy, Claire Phelan and Tiffanie Fitzgerald, Midfielder Katie Power and attackers Miriam Walsh, Katie Nolan, Denise Gaule and Julianne Malone are the Kilkenny players selected  by a dedicated All-Star Nomination  Committee, to celebrate the high performance and commitment of players throughout the 2022 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship season.  

The Cats 11 nominees is the most  on the 36 named panel and it's just reward after the side won a second All-Ireland title in three seasons when defeating Cork in August.

As well as the All-Ireland champions, there is also nominations from Cork, Galway, Waterford, Limerick and Dublin.

There was also good news for Kilkenny boss Brian Dowling after he was named alongside Brian Kearney and Mark  McFadden (Antrim) and Cathal Murray (Galway) in the contest for manager of the year.

The presentations of the awards will take place at a star-studded PwC Camogie All-Stars ceremony on 26th November in Croke Park. 

The full list of nominees is as follows-

  

Goalkeepers:  

Amy Lee (Cork)  

Aoife Norris (Kilkenny)  

Brianna O' Regan (Waterford) 

Corner Back Nominees  

Libby Coppinger (Cork)  

Michelle Teehan (Kilkenny)  

Shauna Healy (Galway)  

Tiffanie Fitzgerald (Kilkenny) 

Full Back Nominees  

Grace Walsh (Kilkenny)  

Iona Heffernan (Waterford)  

Sarah Dervan (Galway) 

Half Back Nominees  

Laura Hayes (Cork)  

Laura Murphy (Kilkenny)  

Orla Hickey (Waterford) 

Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)  

Centre Back Nominees  

Claire Phelan (Kilkenny)  

Laura Treacy (Cork)  

Roisin Black (Galway)

Midfield Nominees  

Aoife Donohue (Galway) 

Ashling Thompson (Cork)  

Hannah Looney (Cork)  

Katie Power (Kilkenny)  

Lorraine Bray (Waterford)  

Half Forward Nominees  

Abby Flynn (Waterford)  

Caoimhe Costello (Limerick) 

Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)  

Julianne Malone (Kilkenny)  

Centre Forward Nominees  

Aisling Maher (Dublin) 

Beth Carton (Waterford)  

Fiona Keating (Cork) 

  

Corner Forward Nominees 

Aisling O' Neill (Dublin) 

Katie Nolan (Kilkenny)  

Katriona Mackey (Cork)  

Niamh Rockett (Waterford)  

Full Forward Nominees  

Ailish O' Reilly (Galway)  

Amy O' Connor (Cork) 

Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny)  

Manager of the Year:  

Brian Dowling (Kilkenny)  

Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden (Antrim) 

Cathal Murray (Galway)  

