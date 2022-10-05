Kilkenny receive 11 nominations in PWC Camogie All-Stars

All-Ireland champions Kilkenny take prime position in the nominations for the 2022 PWC PwC Camogie All-Stars with 11 players shortlisted in total.

Goalkeeper Aoife Norris, defenders Michelle Teehan, Grace Walsh, Laura Murphy, Claire Phelan and Tiffanie Fitzgerald, Midfielder Katie Power and attackers Miriam Walsh, Katie Nolan, Denise Gaule and Julianne Malone are the Kilkenny players selected by a dedicated All-Star Nomination Committee, to celebrate the high performance and commitment of players throughout the 2022 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship season.

The Cats 11 nominees is the most on the 36 named panel and it's just reward after the side won a second All-Ireland title in three seasons when defeating Cork in August.

As well as the All-Ireland champions, there is also nominations from Cork, Galway, Waterford, Limerick and Dublin.

There was also good news for Kilkenny boss Brian Dowling after he was named alongside Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden (Antrim) and Cathal Murray (Galway) in the contest for manager of the year.

The presentations of the awards will take place at a star-studded PwC Camogie All-Stars ceremony on 26th November in Croke Park.

The full list of nominees is as follows-

Goalkeepers:

Amy Lee (Cork)

Aoife Norris (Kilkenny)

Brianna O' Regan (Waterford)

Corner Back Nominees

Libby Coppinger (Cork)

Michelle Teehan (Kilkenny)

Shauna Healy (Galway)

Tiffanie Fitzgerald (Kilkenny)

Full Back Nominees

Grace Walsh (Kilkenny)

Iona Heffernan (Waterford)

Sarah Dervan (Galway)

Half Back Nominees

Laura Hayes (Cork)

Laura Murphy (Kilkenny)

Orla Hickey (Waterford)

Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)

Centre Back Nominees

Claire Phelan (Kilkenny)

Laura Treacy (Cork)

Roisin Black (Galway)

Midfield Nominees

Aoife Donohue (Galway)

Ashling Thompson (Cork)

Hannah Looney (Cork)

Katie Power (Kilkenny)

Lorraine Bray (Waterford)

Half Forward Nominees

Abby Flynn (Waterford)

Caoimhe Costello (Limerick)

Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)

Julianne Malone (Kilkenny)

Centre Forward Nominees

Aisling Maher (Dublin)

Beth Carton (Waterford)

Fiona Keating (Cork)

Corner Forward Nominees

Aisling O' Neill (Dublin)

Katie Nolan (Kilkenny)

Katriona Mackey (Cork)

Niamh Rockett (Waterford)

Full Forward Nominees

Ailish O' Reilly (Galway)

Amy O' Connor (Cork)

Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny)

Manager of the Year:

Brian Dowling (Kilkenny)

Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden (Antrim)

Cathal Murray (Galway)