Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Friday, October 7)

The last of the rain will clear southeast this morning (Friday).
The rest of the day will be bright with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some will be heavy, and possibly thundery, but the showers will become lighter and more isolated towards evening.
Cool and breezy with highest temperatures of just 13 to 15 Celsius in moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest winds.
Friday night will be mostly dry and clear.
Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with a light to moderate westerly wind.
Outgoing KCETB chairman, Cllr Peter “Chap” Cleere congratulates and welcomes the incoming chairman, Cllr Fergal Browne
