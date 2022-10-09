Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Sunday, October 9)

Today (Sunday) will become wet and breezy as rain moves eastwards across the country.
Drier and clearer conditions will follow by evening.
Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, veering westerly.
Rain will clear from the southeast early on Sunday night, followed by mostly dry and clear conditions for the rest of the night.
Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with a light to moderate west to northwest wind.
Children aged between 2 and 17 years can now get the nasal flu vaccine for free at local GPs or pharmacies
The scene of the explosion in Creeslough and (inset) Superintendent Liam Geraghty.
