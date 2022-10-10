Search

10 Oct 2022

Skillnet Ireland launch first micro-credential programmes for climate action

Industry-led programmes aimed at developing Ireland’s future climate leaders

Skillnet Ireland Micro Credentials

Ken Stockil, CEO Central Solutions, Prof. Kerstin Mey, President UL, Senator Roisin Garvey, Paul Healy, CEO Skillnet Ireland and Brian Leddin, TD. Picture: Alan Place.

Reporter:

Rose Mary Roche

10 Oct 2022 3:00 PM

Skillnet Ireland in partnership with the University of Limerick (UL) are launching the first enterprise-led, micro-credential programmes dedicated to climate action in Ireland.

The stackable micro-credentials, developed by Skillnet Ireland’s Climate Ready Academy, will enable participants to develop tailored sustainability charters and action plans for their organisation across the areas of energy, sustainability and waste and circularity while also achieving recognised third-level certification on the National Framework of Qualifications. The micro-credentials may be stacked, over time, leading to a full Level 7 award accredited by the University of Limerick.

New windfarm for South Kilkenny

An Bord Pleanála has granted final planning permission for Castlebanny Wind Farm

Micro-credentials are small, accredited courses designed to meet the demands of learners, enterprise, and organisations.

The programmes launched are the Energy Leaders, the Waste and Circular Economy Leaders and the Sustainability Leaders programmes which are designed to incentivise and support employees in developing practical environmental improvements for their businesses.

New book explores the rise of rural romance from Macra to Tinder

How swiping right has replaced the matchmaker and the local dance as the way to meet a mate

Paul Healy, Chief Executive, Skillnet Ireland, said: “The climate action leadership programmes launched today play a pivotal role in developing the talent needed by industry and in meeting the targets of the Government’s Climate Action Plan.


“These new micro-credentials offer participants the opportunity to achieve a level 7 Certificate. This expertise will be used by leaders in practical ways to make their businesses more sustainable and climate ready. We look forward to working with industry and academic institutions as we develop more programmes through our Climate Ready Academy,” added Healy. 


Earlier this year, Skillnet Ireland published research on Talent for the Green Economy in partnership with the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI). The report found specific skills gaps which are holding back businesses when it comes to developing and implementing sustainability strategies. The new programmes are one of Skillnet Ireland’s targeted initiatives designed for removing these barriers.


Ken Stockil, Director of Climate Ready Academy, said: “This new suite of Climate Action Micro credentials will play a critical role in helping organisations transition to a more sustainable future. They will benefit individuals in building recognised third level qualifications in areas such as Energy Management, Circularity and broader Sustainability and will benefit businesses by offering them a powerful mechanism to upskill employees and develop tangible actions to tackle climate change within their business.”


 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media