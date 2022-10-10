Skillnet Ireland launch first micro-credential programmes for climate action

Skillnet Ireland in partnership with the University of Limerick (UL) are launching the first enterprise-led, micro-credential programmes dedicated to climate action in Ireland.

The stackable micro-credentials, developed by Skillnet Ireland’s Climate Ready Academy, will enable participants to develop tailored sustainability charters and action plans for their organisation across the areas of energy, sustainability and waste and circularity while also achieving recognised third-level certification on the National Framework of Qualifications. The micro-credentials may be stacked, over time, leading to a full Level 7 award accredited by the University of Limerick.

Micro-credentials are small, accredited courses designed to meet the demands of learners, enterprise, and organisations.

The programmes launched are the Energy Leaders, the Waste and Circular Economy Leaders and the Sustainability Leaders programmes which are designed to incentivise and support employees in developing practical environmental improvements for their businesses.

Paul Healy, Chief Executive, Skillnet Ireland, said: “The climate action leadership programmes launched today play a pivotal role in developing the talent needed by industry and in meeting the targets of the Government’s Climate Action Plan.



“These new micro-credentials offer participants the opportunity to achieve a level 7 Certificate. This expertise will be used by leaders in practical ways to make their businesses more sustainable and climate ready. We look forward to working with industry and academic institutions as we develop more programmes through our Climate Ready Academy,” added Healy.



Earlier this year, Skillnet Ireland published research on Talent for the Green Economy in partnership with the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI). The report found specific skills gaps which are holding back businesses when it comes to developing and implementing sustainability strategies. The new programmes are one of Skillnet Ireland’s targeted initiatives designed for removing these barriers.



Ken Stockil, Director of Climate Ready Academy, said: “This new suite of Climate Action Micro credentials will play a critical role in helping organisations transition to a more sustainable future. They will benefit individuals in building recognised third level qualifications in areas such as Energy Management, Circularity and broader Sustainability and will benefit businesses by offering them a powerful mechanism to upskill employees and develop tangible actions to tackle climate change within their business.”



