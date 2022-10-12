Legendary performer Mary Black returns to stage in Kilkenny

Legendary folk singer Mary Black will be performing at the Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny later this month.

The popular artist is delighted to be back on the road after a long hiatus due to the pandemic. This national tour are her first live performances in two years and according to the performer ‘it is magical to be back’.

Mary and her band are enthralling audiences playing favourites from her back catalogue, songs we know by heart from ‘No Frontiers’ to ‘Song for Ireland’, ‘Past The Point Of Rescue’, ‘Carolina Rua’, ‘Katie’, ‘A Woman’s Heart’ and many more.

Mary Black, one of Ireland’s favourite artists, is regarded as one of the most important Irish vocalists of her generation, with multi-platinum selling albums and a string of achievement awards to her name. Mary’s enduring success has proven that her depth of talent and love of singing transcend the generations.

The band comprises of Bill Shanley – guitars, Pat Crowley – piano and accordion, Nick Scott – double bass, Richie Buckley – saxophones and Liam Bradley – drums and percussion.

Tickets are €38 and can be booked online at watergatetheatre.com or through the box office on (056) 7761674 on Thursday, Friday or Saturday between 3 – 6pm.

Mary Black and her band will perform at the Watergate Theatre on October 27.