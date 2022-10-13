Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Thursday, October 13)

This morning (Thursday) will start off mostly cloudy in Kilkenny with patchy rain or drizzle in places, but gradually clearing and brightening up.
During the afternoon and evening, showers will spread eastwards across the region.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes.
On Thursday night, showers or longer spells of rain will move eastwards over the country.
Showers will become mainly confined to Atlantic coastal counties later.
Lowest temperatures overnight of 4 to 8 degrees with moderate west or southwest breezes.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.