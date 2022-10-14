Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Friday, October 14)

Today (Friday) will be a cool, bright, fresh day in Kilkenny.
There will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.
Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with fresh westerly winds.
There'll be further showers on Friday night.
Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with moderate westerly winds.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.