Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Sunday, October 16)

Today (Sunday) will have a largely dry and bright start, although cloud will gradually build from the south.
Some heavy outbreaks of rain possible in the afternoon and evening.
Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in freshening southeasterly or variable winds.
The rain will gradually clear northwards on Sunday night, though it may persist in some areas.
Temperatures will fall to between 8 and 11 degrees in fresh southerly winds.
