Fantastic prizes unveiled for Cois Nore's Hallowe'en raffle in Kilkenny

Cois Nore has announced details of its Hallowe'en raffle
Cois Nore's Halloween Raffle is here, with some wonderful prizes for this important annual fundraiser.
Fundraising is incredibly important for Cosi Nore so your help is always appreciate. Tickets cost €5 each and the closing date for entry will be Thursday, October 27 at midnight so make sure to be in to win! To enter the draw please head over to www.coisnore.ie/online
The raffle draw will take place on Friday, October 28, live streaming on our Facebook page!
Below are some wonderful prizes donated from local businesses around Kilkenny:
Hamper sponsored by Fitzgerald Auctioneers
€100 one4all Voucher Sponsored by Bluebird Care
Brunch for two in Aran
Voucher for Yesterdays
Voucher for Paris Texas
Voucher for Langton’s
Jerpoint Glass Pumpkin
All funds raised will be used to continue our support for people from Kilkenny and their families who are living with a cancer diagnosis.
Mayor David Fitzgerald, Carmel Slater President Kilkenny Lions Club, Brian Cody and Cathaoirleach Pat Fitzpatrick PICTURE: Vicky Comerford
