South Kilkenny ready as ‘Vegas comes to Vegas’

Mullinavat GAA and Mullinavat Events Committee will present a Fun Casino night ‘Vegas comes to Vegas’ from 7.30pm on Saturday, October 22 at Mullinavat Community Centre followed by live music from ‘Big Generator’.
A fully licensed bar will be provided (strictly over-18s). It promises to be a fun-filled night and all funds raised will go towards the construction of the community walkway, which will encircle the perimeter of both pitches in the GAA grounds.
This wonderful amenity will enhance the physical wellbeing of all members of the community and will be inclusive for people of all ages and abilities in a safe environment all year round.
People are asked to get the glad rags on and come out and support their local community from 7.30pm on Saturday, October 22. Tickets €25 on sale from Centra Mullinavat or any committee member via our social media platforms.
