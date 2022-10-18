Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Tuesday, October 18)

Dry and sunny today (Tuesday) with the sunshine turning hazier later in the afternoon.
Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in mostly light to moderate easterly winds.
Winds will freshen during the evening.
Outbreaks of rain will extend across the country overnight however most of Leinster will stay dry till morning.
Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees generally in moderate to fresh easterly winds.
