Michael O’Neill, Loughrea & Thomastown, never forgot his Kilkenny roots

The death occurred on September 29 of Michael O’Neill, Loughrea, Co Galway and late of Newtown Terrace, Thomastown.



Michael was the eldest of three children born to Michael and Catherine O’Neill. He was in his 79th year and would have celebrated his 80th birthday in January.

He attended primary school in Thomastown, winning a scholarship to De La Salle College, Waterford. He went on to win a further scholarship to University College, Dublin. Honours in school and college hurling followed.



The Thomastown native inherited his love of fishing and shooting from his late father, (Mick Neilo). The river played an important part in the lives of Thomastown people and summer days were spent up and down the bank. Michael’s younger days were spent roaming the country in the creamery lorry with his good friend Johnny (Boxer). Holiday work was with the local farmers, thinning beet, saving hay and other jobs, including a time in Pilsworth’s Mill.



Michael met his wife of 57 years, Anne Pierce, in the early 60s and a lifelong bond was forged.

It is worth noting the Mill Street connection in the story. Anne’s mother was Betty O’Brien, daughter of Hannah and Edward O’Brien, Mill Street, Thomastown, while Michael’s father also came from Mill Street.



The O’Briens had emigrated to London at a young age but came home on holidays to Thomastown every summer and their children enjoyed the freedom of the countryside with their new friends under the watchful eye of their grandmother, Hannah. Local children looked forward to them coming, bringing some excitement to their lives.



The friendship flourished during Michael’s college days and the postman was busy with letters crossing to and fro. College rules were flouted and letters from his ‘sister’ eventually came to the eyes of the brothers. The couple overcame many obstacles during their early years including student days in Dublin when Anne came over from London and spent time hairdressing.



Michael’s early working life was spent in London in various occupations, including in the building industry and some factory work.



The couple married in London in 1965 and their first home became a go-to place for the Thomastown gang who would descend on them for many a session.



On his return to Ireland he worked in Nenagh Silvermines for a period. A move to Tynagh Mines would be the beginning of an extraordinary success story. When Tynagh closed, Michael and a colleague, Jackie McHugh set up their own operation in Loughrea. The O’Neill-McHugh name was later shortened to OMAC Laboratories.

And it was in his adopted home of Loughrea that Michael made his mark.



The following tribute from Loughrea Golf Club goes some way to describe the impact this son of Thomastown had on Loughrea over the years:

“It was with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Michael (Mick) O’Neill. Loughrea Golf Club would like to express our sincere condolences to Ann, Jacqueline, Mike, Philip, Siobhán and the extended O’Neill family on the sad passing of Mick.



“Mick was Captain of our club in the mid ’80s before going on to chair the development committee tasked with the responsibility of transforming Loughrea Golf Club from a nine-hole course to an 18-hole course in the late 1980s, early 1990s.

“This was a momentous task to undertake and was completed on time and under budget. We now have a beautiful 18-hole parkland course thanks to Mick and his committee at the time for which we will be forever grateful.



Proud Kilkennyman

“Mick was a proud Kilkennyman who took great joy in the success of their hurling teams down through the years. We were lucky that he chose Loughrea as his permanent home after initially coming here to work in the Tynagh mines back in the 1960s. He went on to make an enormous contribution to the town of Loughrea and its hinterland with the provision of employment as founder of OMAC Laboratories, now ALS Laboratories. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.”



Oranmore’s Naomh Mhuire Ladies Gaelic football club offered sympathy to the Ahearne and Loughney families on Michael’s passing.

“Michael was father to Jacqueline and grandfather to Laura Ahearne,” they said. “Jacqueline was on our committee and treasurer for a number of years and Laura is current vice-captain of our intermediate team.

“Another grand-daughter, Hannah Loughney, plays with our under-8 Academy and condolences also to her mum Siobhán.

“Michael was a great GAA supporter and was often seen at his grand-daughter’s games over the years.”



Over the years Michael carved out a special place for himself in the hearts of the people of Loughrea. He had many good friends. After one of those, Vincent Pender, died unexpectedly some years ago and Michael introduced a golf tournament in his memory. The Pender Trophy, incorporating the red and green of Mayo, was a much sought after prize.



He was a supporter and innovator in the mineral industry and this work continues with ALS Minerals, Loughrea, where his youngest son, Philip, carries on the tradition.



Michael loved the outdoors, shooting and fishing and enjoyed the pints afterwards. He liked nothing better than good company and a sing song. When he retired there was time to concentrate on his garden which he loved. He and Anne enjoyed travelling, Lanzarote being one of their favourite places.

He was a lifelong supporter of Kilkenny hurling and many a game was discussed over a pint in one of the local pubs. This would sometimes become heated especially if Galway were playing!



He was immensely proud of the achievements of his children and grandchildren.

Michael was an important figure in the lives of his sisters, Joan and Kathleen. His passing leaves a void that can never be filled.



Although he made his home in Loughrea, he never forgot his roots. Trips to Thomastown were a regular occurrence and there was always time for a pint and a catch up with the boys.



Family and friends gathered in Mount Pleasant where representatives of the wider Loughrea community came to pay their respects to a man who contributed so much to the town and surrounds.



Members of the Loughrea golf and gun clubs formed a guard of honour at Mount Pleasant to escort their friend on his final journey to St Brendan’s Cathedral for the Remembrance Mass. Celebrants were Fr Mike Byrnes, PP Portumna and Mons Cathal Geraghty, PP, VG Loughrea.

The coffin, draped in a Kilkenny flag, was carried into the cathedral to the strains of The Rose of Mooncoin flute instrumental by daughter-in-law Eilís and nephew Tony.

Fr Mike welcomed family, friends and neighbours to the celebration of Michael’s life. He offered sympathy to the family on their sad loss. He spoke of his enormous contribution to Loughrea, giving employment to families in the area for over 40 years.



The lessons were read by Tony Cleere and Rory Leadbetter (nephews). Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Hannah, Ellen, Ruth, Marie, Nico, Sinead, Laura and Jack (grandchildren).



Michael’s grand-daughter Laura introduced symbols representing his life.

“Grandad was a proud Kilkennyman through and through,” she said. “Although we always slagged him about Kilkenny, we secretly always cheered for them too, but we could never admit that to him of course.”



Symbols

Symbols included a Kilkenny flag, golf club, reading glasses, cooking apples and green beans, Turkish delight, pint glass, egg cup and a canvas signed by his 11 grandchildren.

Music throughout the mass was organised by Eilís and Tony with instrumentals by Ruth, Ellen and Marie.



Michael’s daughter Siobhán delivered the eulogy, sharing some special memories of her Dad.

“Someone said to us over the past few days that our Dad was an uncomplicated man,” she said. “It’s such a perfect way to describe him. He asked for so little but he gave so much. He gave us his time, he shared his hobbies and he taught us all how to be good people.



“With him, we created the best memories. Fishing - his last day on the lake was with Mike in June this year, he caught two trout but the third one got away - the big one of course. That went down really well as you can imagine.

“Jacqueline remembers and treasures his trips to visit her in The States where she had him all to herself and Phil worked with Dad in OMAC so got his personal time there.



“For me, my whole life was spent with my Dad by my side - he was always there. More memories we all share include feeding pheasants, picking blackberries and mushrooms, trips to Kilkenny where we would sing the whole way down and back, walking up the mountains with the dogs, shooting (although if he brought me he wasn’t allowed shoot anything), reading stories, drinking pints, gardening, golfing, watching hurling, laughing or sometimes just sitting in comfortable silence. There wasn’t one hobby he kept for himself as ‘me-time’; he happily shared all his time with us.



“Mum and Dad had that fairytale love that no one thinks actually exists. You could see how much he loved her by the way he looked at her, the way he would get up at 8am and make her a cup of tea (and then go back to bed). The way he still hugged her every chance he got. The way he’d try and wind her up with that twinkle in his eye and be delighted when he got a reaction. True love.



“He was a big brother like no other, loved so very much by his sisters, Joan and Kathleen.

“A devoted Grandad to his 11 grandkids, he would sit for hours holding them as babies and as they got older he would sit and talk and listen to them for ages, rarely tiring of their endless stories. He would go to matches rain or shine, draw with them, watch cartoons, read to them, sing to them and again freely and happily give his time. In fact he even turned up to Jack and Hannah’s christening in 2015 when we accidentally booked it on the same day and time as the Kilkenny v Galway All-Ireland hurling final. That’s love.



“Dad was always happy to see Jacqueline, Mike, Phil and myself, but could never resist looking behind us to see if we’d brought the kids so he could greet them with a smile and be greeted back with an even bigger smile and a “Hi Grandad”.



“Dad didn’t love things, he did love people and had such a wide group of friends. Friends he cherished, some already gone ahead of him so here’s hoping they have a pint ready for him.

True gentleman

“We are so proud of our Dad, a true gentleman, an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle, grandad, cousin and friend. We can’t imagine a world without Dad in it, yet here we are.

“Our heads are still trying to catch up to what our hearts already know. Thanks for everything Dad, we love you.”



Michael will be forever remembered, much loved and so very missed by his devoted and loving wife Anne; children Jacqueline, Mike, Philip and Siobhán; sisters Joan and Kathleen; brother-in-law Seamie; sister-in-law Dina; daughters-in-law Berni and Eilís; sons-in-law Alan and Stephen; his treasured grandchildren Ruth, Conor, Laura, Eoin, Ellen, Néady, Marie, Mikey, Nicholas, Hannah and Jack; cousins; nieces; nephews; neighbours and many friends.

He was predeceased by his parents Michael and Catherine O’Neill and his son John.

A private funeral service took place in Shannon Crematorium Chapel.

May he rest in peace and forever be with us.

- JC