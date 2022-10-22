Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Saturday, October 22)

Saturday will bring a good deal of dry weather but some showers will persist for a time.
Some bright or sunny spells are expected also.
Fairly mild with highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze.
During the afternoon and evening, further showery rain will affect the south coast and will spread northwards.
Saturday night will become wet and misty countrywide with spells of rain, heavy in parts, and some spot flooding is possible.
Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in a moderate east to southeast breeze.
