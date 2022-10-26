Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Wednesday, October 26)

Wednesday in Kilkenny will be blustery with sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.
The southwesterly wind will be moderate to fresh and gusty.
Mostly dry early on Wednesday night with clear spells.
Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.
The Roche Family from Graignamanagh including Brian, Ruth 11), Deirdre and Abi (9) and the Cassidy family from Paulstown including Yvonne, Rachel and Jessica, with members of the Kilkenny branch
