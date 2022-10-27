Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Thursday, October 27)

Mostly cloudy this morning in Kilkenny with showery outbreaks of rain.
Becoming drier in the afternoon with some sunny spells.
Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with south to southeast winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty.
Widespread rain at first tonight, locally heavy with the chance of embedded thunderstorms.
The rain will clear all but northeast and east counties by morning with clear spells and showers following.
Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in fresh to strong southeasterly winds, veering southwesterly and easing.
