Daily weather forecast for Kilkenny (Friday, October 28)

Heavy bursts of rain to continue throughout the morning
It will be a cloudy and wet start to today (Friday) with further heavy falls of rain.
The rain will gradually clear to the east during the morning, with sunny spells and scattered showers following for the rest of the day.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with fresh to strong and gusty south to southeasterly winds veering southwesterly and easing somewhat as the rain clears.
Clear spells at first tonight. Rain will develop in the southwest before slowly pushing northwards.
Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in mostly moderate south to southeast winds.
