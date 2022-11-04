WEATHER: Dry to start but things to change later this evening (Friday, November 4)

Today (Friday) will begin as a dry day with hazy spells of sunshine.
Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in a light westerly breeze, later backing southerly.
Heavy outbreaks of rain will then extend eastwards across the country in the evening.
Conditions possibly turning thundery in places.
Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in southerly winds, increasing mainly moderate.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.