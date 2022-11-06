'Spot flooding possible' today in Kilkenny

Heavy bursts of rain to continue throughout the day
Sunny spells with scattered heavy showers today in Kilkenny according to Met Eireann, merging to longer spells of rain at times.
Some of the showers will be thundery with spot flooding possible.
Cloud will build from the southwest towards the evening with outbreaks of rain following.
Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh and gusty south to southwest winds.
Becoming cloudy overnight with outbreaks of rain extending across the country with some heavy falls possible.
Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.
The cast from the Wake in the West which will be performed in Thomastown and Bagenelstown later this month
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.