WEATHER: A mainly sunny day in store for Kilkenny (Wednesday, November 9)

Today (Wednesday) will be mostly dry with some sunny spells and just a few isolated showers.
Cloud will gradually increase from the west later in the day.
Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in mostly moderate southwesterly winds.
It will be a cloudy night with outbreaks of rain spreading northeastwards across the country.
Becoming rather breezy in fresh southwest winds.
Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.