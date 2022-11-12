'It’s The Real McCoy' for Kilkenny

It's the Real McCoy show is 'simply hilarious' and an antidote to the winter blues
Ten years ago, It’s The Real McCoy comedy hit the stage for the first time and became a phenomenal success across Ireland, the UK and America.
Set in rural Ireland in the cottage of Madge Molly it’s simply hilarious and an antidote to the winter blues.
With dozens of funny one-liners and numerous twists and turns, Madge has to contend with nosey neighbours, a gormless postman who wants to marry her only daughter, a priest with a tale of her past and a wayward husband who wants to meet her to explain why he vanished without trace almost 40 years ago.
Experience the confusion and the comedy as Its The Real McCoy, plays the Watergate Theatre tonight.
Written and directed by Tommy Marren.
Anne Tuite, Katherine Kane, Laurie Grace, Brian Reidy, Attracta O’Regan, John Harte, Colette Reid, Olivia McCann, Tracey Donnery,Emma Snedker, Martin Crotty,Sonya Lanigan,Bernadette Cahill,John Elliot
