ALERT: Water outage in Kilkenny village and area of the city

Due to a burst main water will be off today Wednesday, November 2022 in The Rower, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny.
The outage will is estimated to last from approximately 9.30am to 3.30 pm.
This outage will include Tinneslatty, Kylemore & Kylemore Upper.
In Kilkenny city, water will be off from approximately 10am to 1pm in College Gardens, Callan Road, Kilkenny.
This is due to essential repairs.
Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
