Racing stars align as Honeysuckle meets top greyhound Susie Sapphire

There was a special moment last week at Henry De Bromhead's yard in Waterford when his top racing mare Honeysuckle met greyhound racing star Susie Sapphire.

They say you should never meet your heroes because you will only be disappointed but in a once in a lifetime opportunity, I got to meet not one but two absolute legends who have rewritten the history books in their respective sports and it most certainly didn’t disappoint.

Ireland has always been known worldwide as a nation with a huge passion and love for horse and greyhound racing and both sports have two real superstars respectively in Honeysuckle and Susie Sapphire.

Honeysuckle is undoubtedly Ireland's favourite racehorse, now a triple Irish Champion Hurdle winner, back to back winner of the Cheltenham Champion Hurdle, along with three Grade one Hattons Grace hurdles, Grade One Mares Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival and a Punchestown Festival Champion Hurdle to her name.

She is unbeaten in her fifteen races to date and last week Honeysuckle got to meet the canine superstar that is Susie Sapphire, the all-conquering greyhound bitch who last year won the Shelbourne Puppy Oaks, Irish Sporting Press Oaks and the blue riband of Irish greyhound calendar, the Boylesports Irish Derby Derby.

At the annual racing awards, Susie was also crowned the 2021 Supreme Greyhound Of the year, Bitch of the year and Future star of the year.

2022 has started on a high as Susie Sapphire added the Easter Cup, her fourth group one event, in under twelve months to her records list.

In a few weeks she will bid to defend her Oaks crown and it is going to take a real good one to stop her as she is such a phenomenal greyhound whilst Honeysuckle will go to the Punchestown festival in little over two weeks on April 29 and aim to add another Punchestown Champion Hurdle to her illustrious CV.