Kilkenny Jobs Roundup- Who's hiring in the county this week?

Shauna Mc Hugh

Reporter:

Shauna Mc Hugh

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

This week's Kilkenny People has details of a wide range of positions in the recruitment section.

Here are some top picks for job vacancies: 

The Limerick Leader are looking for a multi-media junior reporter to join their team.

Petronella Restaurant require full-time and part-time waiting staff. Experience is essential.

Freshford Garages Ltd. require artic driver for bulk tipper work. 

plasterer and labourer is required to join an existing team in Kilkenny city and surrounding areas.

MS Ireland are seeking a data collector in the South East for 19.5 hours per week.

Keystone Supplies are hiring an office/ sales administrator for a part-time position.

Langton House Hotel require a driver for mornings only.

Sentry Security are accepting applications for mobile patrol drivers and security officers in Kilkenny and Waterford.

For further information on how to apply for these positions- and more- be sure to pick up this week's edition of the Kilkenny People.