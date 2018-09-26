Kilkenny Jobs Roundup- Who's hiring in the county this week?
This week's Kilkenny People has details of a wide range of positions in the recruitment section.
Here are some top picks for job vacancies:
The Limerick Leader are looking for a multi-media junior reporter to join their team.
Petronella Restaurant require full-time and part-time waiting staff. Experience is essential.
Freshford Garages Ltd. require artic driver for bulk tipper work.
A plasterer and labourer is required to join an existing team in Kilkenny city and surrounding areas.
MS Ireland are seeking a data collector in the South East for 19.5 hours per week.
Keystone Supplies are hiring an office/ sales administrator for a part-time position.
Langton House Hotel require a driver for mornings only.
Sentry Security are accepting applications for mobile patrol drivers and security officers in Kilkenny and Waterford.
For further information on how to apply for these positions- and more- be sure to pick up this week's edition of the Kilkenny People.
