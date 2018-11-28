Kilkenny Jobs Roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

This week's Kilkenny People has details of a wide range of positions in the recruitment section.

Below are some top picks for job vacancies:

Twinkles Creche & Montessori are hiring a full-time Manager. Must have minimum 2 years experience in a similar role as deputy manager or manager.

Norelands are recruiting for Seasonal Staff to work on their Stud Farm from February to June.

Sales Person product specialist is required by Irish Power and Process. Experience is desirable but not essential.

Carrolls of Knocktopher are seeking Deli and Cleaning Staff.

Receptionist/ Bookkeeper is needed by Kyle Veterinary Clinic to cover maternity leave in their busy practice in Durrow, Co. Laois.

The HSE have a vacancy for a Staff Nurse. Applicants must be registered with the Nursing and Midwifery Board.

For details on how to apply for these positions- and more- be sure to pick up this week's edition of the Kilkenny People!