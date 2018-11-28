Kilkenny Jobs Roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

This week's Kilkenny People has details of a wide range of positions in the recruitment section.

Below are some top picks for job vacancies:

Twinkles Creche & Montessori are hiring a full-time Manager. Must have minimum 2 years experience in a similar role as deputy manager or manager.

Norelands are recruiting for Seasonal Staff to work on their Stud Farm from February to June.

A Sales Person product specialist is required by Irish Power and Process. Experience is desirable but not essential.

Carrolls of Knocktopher are seeking Deli and Cleaning Staff.

A Receptionist/ Bookkeeper is needed by Kyle Veterinary Clinic to cover maternity leave in their busy practice in Durrow, Co. Laois.

The HSE have a vacancy for a Staff Nurse. Applicants must be registered with the Nursing and Midwifery Board.

