Kilkenny Jobs Roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?
This week's Kilkenny People has details of a wide range of positions in the recruitment section.
Below are some top picks for job vacancies:
Twinkles Creche & Montessori are hiring a full-time Manager. Must have minimum 2 years experience in a similar role as deputy manager or manager.
Norelands are recruiting for Seasonal Staff to work on their Stud Farm from February to June.
A Sales Person product specialist is required by Irish Power and Process. Experience is desirable but not essential.
Carrolls of Knocktopher are seeking Deli and Cleaning Staff.
A Receptionist/ Bookkeeper is needed by Kyle Veterinary Clinic to cover maternity leave in their busy practice in Durrow, Co. Laois.
The HSE have a vacancy for a Staff Nurse. Applicants must be registered with the Nursing and Midwifery Board.
For details on how to apply for these positions- and more- be sure to pick up this week's edition of the Kilkenny People!
