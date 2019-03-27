SPONSORED CONTENT
Telesales position available in Kilkenny
Tele sales position
Looking for the opportunity of a lifetime - working from home.
A tele sales position is available with an excellent payment and bonus package ( €30,240 OTE in first twelve months ).
Full training programme offered. Applicants must have a confident personality and be fluent english speaking.
Job Description is available from the HR Department by Telephoning
01-9060866 /086-0581174 or e-mail cv to hragencysales@gmail.com
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on