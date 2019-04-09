JOB ALERT: Glanbia Ireland seeking Seasonal General Operatives

Glanbia Ireland is recruiting for Seasonal General Operatives at our well established ingredients production facility in Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. The Seasonal General Operative role will be responsible for all aspects of plant performance, product quality and plant hygiene, and will perform general operational duties across our various production plants. Successful candidates will be required to work on a seasonal basis and may be assigned to work day, evening or night shifts depending on operational requirements within the various plant areas.

We are seeking online applications only from highly driven and self-motivated individuals who fulfill the following requirements:

- Experience working in a fast paced,

- highly automated manufacturing environment

and / or

- a qualification in an industrial trade



For more details on these roles, and to apply, please visit the careers section of at https://careers.glanbia.com/go/Glanbia-Ireland/1347201/ and search for job ref: Seasonal19



The Closing date for applications is April 17 2019.