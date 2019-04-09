Sponsored

JOB ALERT: Glanbia Ireland seeking Seasonal General Operatives

KIlkenny People reporter

Reporter:

KIlkenny People reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

JOB ALERT: Glanbia seeking Seasonal General Operatives

Glanbia Ireland is recruiting for Seasonal General Operatives at our well established ingredients production facility in Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. The Seasonal General Operative role will be responsible for all aspects of plant performance, product quality and plant hygiene, and will perform general operational duties across our various production plants. Successful candidates will be required to work on a seasonal basis and may be assigned to work day, evening or night shifts depending on operational requirements within the various plant areas.

We are seeking online applications only from highly driven and self-motivated individuals who fulfill the following requirements:

- Experience working in a fast paced, 
- highly automated manufacturing environment 
and / or
- a qualification in an industrial trade


For more details on these roles, and to apply, please visit the careers section of at  https://careers.glanbia.com/go/Glanbia-Ireland/1347201/  and search for job ref: Seasonal19


The Closing date for applications is April 17 2019.