JOB ALERT: Applications being accepted for Junior Account Executive at Mediaforce Ireland

If you have natural administration abilities combined with strong organisational and computer skills, Mediaforce would like to talk to you about this Junior Account Executive role in Dublin.

It’s an excellent opportunity to join a leading name in the world of media, marketing and advertising. They’re a company that’s quick to recognise talent and just as quick to reward it.

They are experiencing a period of considerable growth and are looking for an ambitious, hardworking and committed individual to join their busy team.

Working in our dynamic sales office in Dublin, your upbeat personality, customer care techniques and administration support skills will have a positive impact on the overall performance of the team.

You’ll be hands-on and equally happy working as part of the team or on your own initiative as you offer full support to the sales team.

They’re looking for a reliable, hardworking and self-motivated person with good PC skills who is willing to take on responsibility and to ensure that the team has the range of support required to excel.

This role would suit a well educated individual, possibly a school leaver or 2nd jobber.

You will operate in a vibrant team environment and they offer an attractive salary. It’s not all glamour. Sometimes it’s sheer hard work.

But if you can take it all in your stride you can look forward to a progressive career with a company that’s number one. Some media experience would be an advantage but is not essential.

Please email your CV to Olivia Cooper at ocooper@mediaforce.co.uk

Strictly no agencies.