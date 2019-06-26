Vacancy at Unecol Oil, Callan

Unecol Oil in Callan have a vacancy for an Office Administrator.

The successful candidate must have strong IT skills, two years Office Administration experience in a customer centred role would be an advantage, excellent communication skills, with an ability to multi task, priortise and organize their work in a confident and efficient manner.

The ideal person must be customer focused, with a proven ability to work as a team player. Please email your cv to cmulhall@unecol-oil.com

Closing date for replies: 5th July, 2019