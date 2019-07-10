Sponsored Content
Infinite Technology are hiring
Infinite Technology is a service focused IT Solutions Provider.
We require additional staff to provide remote support to our customers and work as part of the IT support team.
Skills / Experience required:
Minimum 4 years relevant experience in a similar role. Level 2 role
Excellent knowledge of TCPIP, DNS, Active Directory Windows Server, MS O365, Firewalls Proactive Remote Network Monitoring.
Maintain full, accurate records. MCSE / MCSA or equivalent industry qualification.
Please email CV to mcorr@infinitetechnology.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on