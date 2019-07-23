Want to work for us? Telesales Executive job being recruited in Naas office

Are you looking for an opportunity to take your sales experience and skills to the next level?

Then why not join Iconic Newspapers as a Telesales Executive and use your talent to sell across a market leading newspaper and associated websites.

Iconic is Ireland's largest independently owned newspaper group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile.

As part of the group's development strategy, we are now seeking an enthusiast Telesales Executive to join the advertising sales team working on the Leinster Leader and Kildare Post/KildareNow press and digital platforms.

As a Telesales Executive you will be responsible for a portfolio of existing customers and for developing new relationships with potential advertisers.

You'll be part of an experienced and dedicated team and will be fully supported in understanding the role and how to achieve targets.



About you

Previous customer facing or telesales experience (retail or call-centre) would be desirable but is not essential for this role.

Above all else we are seeking ambitious people with excellent communication and negotiation skills who can build strong business relationships. To be a success you'll need to be energetic, self-motivated and able to think on your feet.

Professional, personable and able to inspire others, you'll also need to demonstrate the confidence to hit the ground running. Our growing portfolio includes many iconic, market-leading newspaper titles and websites.

If you have the drive, determination and initiative to succeed in a developing multi-media organisation, then we would like to hear from you.

To apply, please email ckelly@iconicnewspapers.ie