Manager wanted for Goresbridge Credit Union

Goresbridge Credit Union Ltd at High St., Goresbridge, is now inviting applications for the position of manager.

Goresbridge Credit Union is a progressive, modern financial services provider based in Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny. Our core value is to serve our members and the community, whilst striving to maintain the highest professional standards.

This is a unique opportunity to join a progressive financial institution and to shape the future success and

strategy of Goresbridge Credit Union, which serves the areas for Goresbridge, Borris, Gowran, Paulstown and

Skeoughvosteen.

Reporting to the Board of Directors, the successful candidate will manage, monitor and control the day to

day operations of the Credit Union in accordance with legislation, regulation and standards of sound business

practice and Board policy.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

• The development and implementation of effective strategic plans.

• Establishing and maintaining effective financial policies.

• The effective administration of Credit Union functions and support activities

• Effective human resource management throughout the Credit Union.

• Maintaining effective communication and coordination with personnel, the Board of Directors, ILCU,

Auditors, Regulatory Agencies and Community Organisations.

• Ensuring that professional business relations are established and maintained with Credit Union members.

• Planning, organising, directing and controlling the Credit Union’s strategic direction within the policies

established by the Board of Directors.

Ideal Requirements:

• A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role within the Credit Union movement or a related financial

institution is desirable, coupled with a proven career background of excellent inter-personnel leadership

skills and commercial acumen.

• A strong operational understanding of Financial, IT and Administrative operational systems; ideally hold a

Business or Financial third level qualification and display a natural sense of self-reliance, drive, ambition

and the will to succeed.

• Highly member-focused with an emphasis on delivery and growth,

• Strong legislative and regulatory knowledge of Credit Unions,

• Proficient with Microsoft Office programs to include Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint.

• Adept problem-solving and trouble-shooting skills.

• Excellent customer service and team-building skills.

• Exceptional verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills.

This position will be a pre-approval controlled function (PCF) within the Central Bank of Ireland’s

fitness and probity regime.

Goresbridge Credit Union Limited is an equal opportunities employer.

Canvassing will disqualify.

How to Apply:

Applications including CV and cover letter by hard copy only addressed marked ‘

Private & Confidential – Ref MANAGER 2019’, Secretary,

Goresbridge Credit Union Limited, High St., Goresbridge, Co. Kilkenny.

Closing Date for receipt of applications is 4 pm on Friday 11th October 2019

Short listing may apply and assessment will be on the basis of the information provided in the application.

Goresbridge Credit Union Recruitment Privacy Notice is available on request, email

secretary@goresbridge.cumail. ie for a copy.