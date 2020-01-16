Amber Women’s Refuge CLG require a Full time Outreach Worker

Amber, Women’s Refuge CLG invites applications for the position of an Outreach Worker who will primarily provide Outreach services in Co. Carlow. Amber, Women’s Refuge CLG supports women and children affected by domestic violence by providing emergency refuge accommodation and a range of other support service to improve outcomes for women and children.

The purpose of this post is:

 To work with the management and outreach team to continue to develop a sustainable and

comprehensive Outreach service for Amber Women’s Refuge CLG relevant to Co. Carlow

and to maintain linkages with other service providers in order to raise awareness of Domestic

Violence and the services provided by Amber.

The successful candidate will demonstrate:

 A full clean driving licence and use of own car is essential for this post and needs to be noted

in your application.

 A Third level qualification in Social Care, Community Development or other related

discipline.

 A minimum of 3 years work experience in a similar role which included outreach service

delivery/community development.

 A working knowledge and insight into the issues affecting women and children of domestic

abuse and the impact on their physical, emotional and psychological development.

 Experience of working co-operatively with other relevant services, and excellent skills in

relationship building and networking.

 Flexibility required to meet service needs.

 Excellent interpersonal and communication skills and an ability to work well in a team and

lone working environment.

 Experience of Group Facilitation an advantage.

 Experience of crisis management and experience of working with people who may present

with complex needs

 An understanding of risk and needs assessment and of the principles of risk management.



Letter of application and Curriculum Vitae to:

Lisa Morris (Manager), Amber, Women’s Refuge CLG., Lacken, Dublin Rd., Kilkenny, R95 NY04 or

email: manager@kilkennywomensrefuge. ie

Further information available on request by phone on 056 7771404.

Closing date for receipt of CV applications: 20 th of January 2020 at 5pm.

Interviews to take place: Monday the 3rd of February 2020.

Short listing will apply.