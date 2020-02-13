Vacancy at O'Shea Agri Sales

O'Shea Agri Sales are looking for a stores person to join their team.



Duties include - Counter sales and day to day stores activities; Deal with parts queries, source and organise parts; Use and maintain a computerised stock system; Receive, process and organise stock deliveries; Administration and efficient processing of paper work and follow up, Customer focussed.



Skills required

Computer Literacy

Agri parts knowledge an advantage but full training provided

Good communication skills, both written and verbal

Motivated and well organised with strong attention to detail

Ability to multi task



Please forward your CV with cover letter to: O'Shea Plant Hire Ltd, Damerstown, Castlecomer. Co. Kilkenny. or email: richard@osheasales.com Tel: 056 4441326 / 086 2589210