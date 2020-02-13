SPONSORED CONTENT
Accountancy role at C&I Carpentry
C & I Carpentry requires a Part-time Accounts Technician / Bookkeeper proficient in Microsoft, core accounting principles with a knowledge of surf accounts, Invoicing, VAT Returns, payroll, revenue, filing and reconciling bank statements.
Must be able to work off own initiative and have strong attention to detail with good organisation skills. If interested please email your C.V. to accounts@candicarpentry.ie
