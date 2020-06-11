Kilkenny company seeking office administrator

Local company RD Plumbing is seeking an office administrator for its busy and fast paced office.

It is a temporary contract to cover maternity leave. A strong knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Word and Outlook is essential for this role. The salary scale is €27,000 - €30,000 per annum.

Please email recruitment@rdplumbing.ie for a full detailed job specification. The closing date is Monday, June 22 at 5pm.