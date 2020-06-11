JOB ALERT
Kilkenny company seeking office administrator
RD Plumbing are hiring
JOBS ALERT
Local company RD Plumbing is seeking an office administrator for its busy and fast paced office.
It is a temporary contract to cover maternity leave. A strong knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Word and Outlook is essential for this role. The salary scale is €27,000 - €30,000 per annum.
Please email recruitment@rdplumbing.ie for a full detailed job specification. The closing date is Monday, June 22 at 5pm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on